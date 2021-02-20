No entry to Chamarajanagar if no RT-PCR negative report

In the wake of fresh COVID-19 scare in Kerala where cases are said to be mounting in the recent days, surveillance on the border in Chamarajnagar district has been stepped up with strict instructions from the district administration to permit travellers into the district through Gundlupet taluk only if they have negative report of RT-PCR test done in the last 72 hours.
A new check-post has come up at Moolehole on the Chamarajnagar-Kerala border following the directions from the State government which has made RT-PCR test negative report mandatory to enter the State.
All vehicles entering the district are subjected to checks and test details of the passengers are verified as directed by the State. Screening and verification of the test reports are mandatory for tourists, traders and other travellers, the Health Department has been told.
Deputy Commissioner M.R, Ravi has ordered thermal screening of all travellers from Kerala entering the district in view of fresh cases reported in the neighbouring State.
The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the status of vaccination in the district as the first dose of vaccination for the staff of Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Urban Development departments and other frontline workers was underway.
Mr. Ravi told the health officials to complete the first dose for frontline workers as scheduled as the second dose for the health workers had commenced and also had to be completed in time.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath