‘No entry’ banner greets Kumathalli

Two more instances of people in the bypoll-bound constituencies expressing their ire against disqualified MLAs came to the fore on Friday.

Four banners saying “No entry to disqualified MLAs” were put up at Telsang, the home village of disqualified MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, who is now fighting the polls as the BJP candidate. Congress leaders such as Siddaramaiah and Laxmi Hebbalkar held a rally at Telsang on Friday.

“This is the birth place of Sri Shivayogi, the seer of Athani mutt. There is no entry to disqualified MLAs who have sold their Assembly membership for power, in this village,” the banners said.

“We are not against Mr. Kumathalli or any particular leader. We are opposed to the disqualified MLAs who have sold themselves,” Shiva Kumar, a resident of the village, told The Hindu. He said there was no connection between the Congress and the banners.

Yogeshwar faces ire

In Hunsur constituency, BJP leader and former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar had to face the ire of villagers when he went to Heggandoor to campaign for the party candidate A.H. Vishwanath. He was accompanied by C.T. Rajanna, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP recently.

The villagers asked Mr. Yogeshwar not to campaign and told him to come with Mr. Vishwanath since they want to ask some questions to him over his resignation. They expressed their strong displeasure over Mr. Vishwanath’s act that necessitated the byelection in the constituency. The villagers sought to know why their MLA had decided to quit since he was voted for five years.

Mr. Yogeshwar had to leave the place with his supporters after his efforts to convince the villagers failed.

Recently, Mr. Vishwanath himself was heckled in a village in Hunsur segment and was asked why he stayed away from the village after winning the 2018 election.