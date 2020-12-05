Karnataka

No elections in 26 GPs

In view of Datta Jayanti celebrations in Chikkamagaluru district from December 27 to 29, elections to gram panchayats in the district would be held in the first phase on December 22, according to a notification issued by the State Election Commission.

Meanwhile, 26 GPs in nine districts have been dropped from those going to elections, as these GPs have been upgraded as urban local bodies by the State government in view of the increased population.

On Chikkamagaluru polls, the decision was taken on suggestions from the Director General and Inspector General of Police, Karnataka, and the DC of Chikkamagaluru district.

