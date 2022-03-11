No election without OBC quota, says Minister

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on Friday said the State Government would not hold elections to taluk and zilla panchayats without providing reservation to other backward classes (OBCs).

Responding to a volley of questions from Janata Dal (Secular) member Marithibbe Gowda, the Minister informed the Legislative Council that the Government was mulling over utilising the data in the caste census to submit before the Supreme Court, and the Chief Minister had already held a round of discussion with legal experts on the issue.

Refuting allegations that the Government was intending to delay the elections, Mr. Eshwarappa said the Government sent the proposal to hold the elections to the State Election Commission following which the commission redrew the boundaries to demarcate the wards. “However, 888 objections were received after the boundary demarcation was announced after which a committee under retired IAS officer M. Lakshminarayan was formed to redraw the boundaries. Though we cannot set a deadline for the committee to submit its report, we are appealing to the committee to give the report at the earliest,” he said.

The bigger problem, however, was with the Supreme Court ruling on holding elections without OBC reservation unless there is data.

When Congress members pointed to the caste census, he accused the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of delaying the submission of the Socio-Economic Survey (caste census) conducted by the backward classes commission. This drew sharp reactions from the Congress members.