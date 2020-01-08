No effect in Shivamogga

Normal life remained largely unaffected in the district on Wednesday during the nationwide strike called against the alleged anti-labour policies of the Central government.

As part of the strike, various labour organisations took out a huge rally in Shivamogga city under the aegis of Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU). Members of the organisations representing the employees of nationalised banks and insurance firms, mid-day meals and anganwadi workers, workers serving on contract basis with gram panchayats and medical representatives took part in the rally.

Addressing a protest meet on the premises of Deputy Commissioner’s office, S.B. Shivashankar, convener of JCTU, said the conomic slowdown has resulted in job losses in key sectors including automobiles and textiles. It is unfortunate that the Centre has failed to revive the economy, he said.

He pressed the Centre to take measures for strict enforcement of labour laws related to work duration, payment of salary and allowances, pension, and provident fund and to strengthen the social security net for the workers in the unorganised sector.

Jagadeesh J., president of VISP Workers’ Union, expressed displeasure at the move by the Centre to sell its stake in public sector units (PSUs). He said that the disinvestment in PSUs would prove detrimental to the interests of the workers.

The protesters raised slogans demanding re-commencement of production in Mysore Paper Mills, a PSU in Bhadravati. In the memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister through the office of Deputy Commissioner, the JCTU has demanded introduction of a law to fix ₹21,000 as minimum wage per month for workers across the country.