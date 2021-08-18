‘No dissatisfaction among Ministers, MLAs’

Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda), MLA, interacting with mediapersons in Yargol village of Yadgir district on August 18, 2021.

Yadgir

18 August 2021 13:49 IST

MLA Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda) is fully satisfied with his current responsibilities

Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda), MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewage Board, said there was no special meaning to the quote of Minister of Forest Anand Singh who said: “Abhi picture baaki hai (picture is not over yet)”.

The MLA from Shorapur interacted with mediapersons in Yargol village of Yadgir district on August 18.

“There is no dissatisfaction among Ministers about their portfolios, or among MLAs for not being inducted into the Cabinet,” he said.

Mr. Nayak said he is fully satisfied with his current responsibilities and extended support to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the development of Karnataka. “I am ready to work even as a sweeper in the party office if the high command wants,” he said.

He refused to say anything on the discussions between Mr. Bommai and Mr. Anand Singh after he took Mr. Singh to the Chief Minister by helicopter last week.