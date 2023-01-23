ADVERTISEMENT

No disruption in services over strike, says KSRTC Divisional Controller

January 23, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Strike called by the KSRTC staff and workers on January 24 will not affect regular operations run by the Mysuru division.

Disclosing this here on Monday, Mr. Ashok Kumar, Divisional Controller, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Mysuru division told The Hindu: “The strike will be a symbolic one and it’s been confirmed by the employees. After a symbolic protest in front of the divisional office and presentation of the memorandum, the staff will disperse and report to their respective duties. All our schedules will be operated as usual without any interruption.”

The Mysuru division alone has 4,650 employees and the division operates 962 schedules, which is perhaps second largest after Bengaluru. Between Mysuru and Bengaluru, the division alone operates over 450 trips. “I do not see any reason for the commuters to worry over the strike since it will not have any impact on the services,” he replied.

