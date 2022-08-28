No discussion yet on new BJP chief, says CM

Nalin Kumar Kateel has completed his tenure of three years

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 28, 2022 20:17 IST

Curiosity has gripped the BJP State unit on whether its president would get an extension or will be replaced as incumbent Nalin Kumar Kateel completed his tenure of three years.

Normally, the BJP changes its presidents after they complete the three-year term. However, there is no clarity this time as less than eight months are left for the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that there has been no discussion yet on the change of BJP State president, and that the issue had not come to his notice.

Stating that Mr. Kateel has ably led the party in the past three years, Mr. Bommai said that he has so far toured the State eight to 10 times and organised the party from the booth level. “He has led the party in the gram panchayat polls, Legislative Council elections and byelections to Assembly. We are moving forward under his leadership.”

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa congratulated Mr. Kateel on completing three years as party’s State president. “I pray to god to give him strength to immerse in social service and party building,” Mr. Yediyurappa tweeted.

