No discussion on early Assembly elections: Bommai

No one from BJP had plans to defect earlier or now, he says

Stating that there has been no discussion in the Bharatiya Janata Party so far on early elections to the State Assembly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that it was a figment of imagination of the media.

“Early election has been your discussion. We have not discussed it within the party at any level,” he told presspersons here.

The possibility of an early election to the State Assembly, which is due in May 2023, has gained popular narrative in political circles as it is speculated that the BJP Government may opt for it to take advantage of huge victories in four States in the recently held elections.

In the midst of speculations that the political parties could see defection in the election year, the Chief Minister said that no one from BJP had plans to defect either earlier or now. “I can tell you categorically that no one from our party will defect to other parties. Just wait and watch to see others hopping to the BJP.”

To a question on the speculated Cabinet expansion, Mr. Bommai said that he was waiting for directions from party leaders. “I will go (to Delhi) when they call me. Leaders have not called me yet,” he said.

He said that the two-day BJP State executive scheduled from March 30 will discuss various issues and decide on the State-wide tour of BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, while speaking to reporters in Maddur, said: “Watch how many from the BJP will join us (Congress)”.

The former Chief Minister also said that he did not foresee early Assembly elections in Karnataka and even cited statements by BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa among others. However, he said the Congress was ready to face the polls even if they were advanced.