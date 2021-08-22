No discussion on district-in-charge Ministers yet

HUBBALLI

22 August 2021 01:41 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the issue of appointment of district-in-charge Ministers had not been discussed yet.

Speaking to press persons in Hubballi on Saturday night, Mr. Bommai said he always felt happy coming to Hubballi and would soon come out with plans for development of the city he loved in consultation with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and former CM Jagadish Shettar.

He said that being an important centre of Bombay- Karnataka, Hubballi should be developed as an industry hub and accordingly he would make efforts. It already was being developed into a smart city and efforts would be made towards further development, he said. Regarding Minister Anand Singh’s demand for change of portfolio and his absence during the first cabinet meeting, the chief minister just said that Mr. Singh was in constant touch with him.

