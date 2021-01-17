No discussion on Belagavi LS bypoll during Amit Shah’s visit: Arun Singh

Belagavi

17 January 2021 13:09 IST

“There will be no discussion on the possible candidates to the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypolls during Amit Shah’s visit to Belagavi on Sunday,” Arun Singh, BJP general secretary in charge of Karnataka said, speaking to journalists at the Sambra airport on January 17.

Mr. Shah will address party workers and honour the recently-elected Gram Panchayat members. “The rally is being organised to remind the elected representatives that they are Jan Sevaks (servants of the people) and not people in positions of power. Various leaders will address such rallies across the State,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Shah will hold talks with party leaders in an attempt to quell discontentment over being denied ministerial berths during the Cabinet expansion exercise. Mr. Singh, however, said there was neither dissent nor differences in the party over any issue.

He clarified that there was no plan of changing leadership in the State.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shah arrived at the Sambra airport in Belagavi and left for Bagalkot in a BSF helicopter to participate in the inauguration of Nirani group of industries’ new unit in Badami.

He will return to Belagavi to speak at a public rally in the evening.