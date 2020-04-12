No dip in gastroenteritis cases, but hospital admissions fall

In Bengaluru, although there is no decline in gastroenteritis (GE) cases, doctors handling epidemic diseases say admissions are low, with many choosing not to get admitted even when it is warranted. This is because several hospitals have set up isolation wards for COVID-19 patients and there is a fear among people that they might contract the infection if they are admitted in the same hospital.

Ansar Ahmed, Medical Superintendent of the State-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital on Old Madras Road, told The Hindu that the number of GE and cholera cases have almost been the same since January.

“We had 147 and 171 acute GE cases in January and February, respectively. All our admissions (all ailments, including GE, cholera, measles, mumps, chickenpox and tetanus) during these two months numbered 329 and 346, respectively. However, there was a surge in the number of in-patients and out-patients in March, with 726 in total. Twelve positive cholera cases were detected during March,” he said.

In April, although 78 acute GE cases have been detected so far, the number of admissions has come down drastically. “Although we have separate blocks for COVID-19 and other cases and are managing it as per protocol, patients are not willing to get admitted even if it is required,” said Dr. Ahmed, who has been handling epidemic diseases for the past 17 years.

On Friday, the hospital saw a confirmed rabies patient — a 74-year-old resident of Gouribidnur. The patient was bitten by a stray dog a month ago and had developed symptoms. He was referred to the Epidemic Diseases Hospital. “Although the patient needed admission, the family refused and took him away, against medical advice,” Dr. Ahmed said.