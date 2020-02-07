No differences within BJP, says Ashok

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said there were no differences in the party and the government would complete the term without any difficulties.

He was speaking to presspersons on Friday. “There is no segregation like old-timers and newcomers in the party. All are equal and united. This is not the government which came to power after an election, but because of resignations submitted during the previous government. The party has given priority to those who resigned as MLAs to help the party come to power, in the cabinet expansion,” Mr. Ashok said.

Commenting on Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s recent comments, he said Mr. Siddaramaiah had no moral right to comment on party hoppers because he had changed parties. “I wonder where he would go if removed as Leader of Opposition.”

Regarding JD(S), Mr. Ashok said the party would not be there in next three years.

On relief works in flood-hit areas, he said the government had released the second instalment for those who had lost houses. Hassan district had got ₹12.61 crore as second instalment of ₹ 1 lakh each to all those who lost their houses.

The Minister was in Hassan to inaugurate a temple at Devarayapatna. MLA Preetham Gowda was present.