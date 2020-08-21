No decision yet on seeking ban on SDPI

Despite several Ministers favouring a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for its alleged role in the riots in Bengaluru on August 11, the State Cabinet on Thursday refrained from taking a decision to seek a ban from the Centre. It also decided to collate more evidence before taking the next step.
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told presspersons that the Cabinet meeting discussed progress of the investigation into the violence in two police station limits and the alleged role of the SDPI. However, no decision was taken on banning the SDPI. The Cabinet sought more information, including videos, about the outfit’s alleged involvement from the police.
The Minister said the government was weighing all legal options. “At present, we do not have concrete evidence or a police report in the case before us. The government will certainly take the decision once we get the report,” he said.
On recovering the damage to public property from rioters, the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Public Property Act, 1981, recommends that an authority be established to estimate loss and compensation. The government will constitute such an authority soon, he said. If required, the existing Act will be amended to ensure action against the culprits, the Minister said. “We will ensure compensation to all the innocent people who suffered damage to their property in the violence,” Mr. Madhuswamy added.
