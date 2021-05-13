‘No decision yet on putting off SSLC exam’

Bengaluru

13 May 2021 00:24 IST

The government has decided to monitor the COVID-19 situation before taking a decision on whether to postpone the SSLC examination, which is slated to be held between June 21 and July 5.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar held a videoconference with department officials on Wednesday. “We decided not to take any decision at the time being and will take a final call on this in about 15 days as we are expecting the cases to decline,” a source said.

