Karnataka

No decision taken on reopening Kodagu to tourists

Even as major tourist spots in Mysuru will reopen on Monday, sites in Kodagu, a major hill station, will not greet visitors as no decision has been taken on throwing open destinations in the land of coffee.

The hospitality sector was waiting for tourist spots to reopen for resurrecting the tourism industry, which has been hit badly by the COVID-19 pandemic. The revenue of the hotel industry largely depends on tourist footfall. Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has convened a meeting of stakeholders at her office in Madikeri on Monday to discuss about the Standard Operating Procedures and other issues.

Kodagu Hotels, Restaurants and Resorts’ Association president Nagendra Prasad said, “A decision is expected during Monday’s meeting since hotels and restaurants bank on tourism for revenue. Tourist spots in other cities are reopening on Monday, and we expect the same in Kodagu.”

Monsoon is considered off-season for tourism, with Kodagu receiving heavy rains for over three months. Yet, the hospitality sector, which is in dire straits with zero business because of the lockdown, has been keeping its fingers crossed.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 11:04:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/no-decision-taken-on-reopening-kodagu-to-tourists/article31774054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY