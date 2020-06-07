No decision taken on reopening Kodagu to tourists

Even as major tourist spots in Mysuru will reopen on Monday, sites in Kodagu, a major hill station, will not greet visitors as no decision has been taken on throwing open destinations in the land of coffee.

The hospitality sector was waiting for tourist spots to reopen for resurrecting the tourism industry, which has been hit badly by the COVID-19 pandemic. The revenue of the hotel industry largely depends on tourist footfall. Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has convened a meeting of stakeholders at her office in Madikeri on Monday to discuss about the Standard Operating Procedures and other issues.

Kodagu Hotels, Restaurants and Resorts’ Association president Nagendra Prasad said, “A decision is expected during Monday’s meeting since hotels and restaurants bank on tourism for revenue. Tourist spots in other cities are reopening on Monday, and we expect the same in Kodagu.”

Monsoon is considered off-season for tourism, with Kodagu receiving heavy rains for over three months. Yet, the hospitality sector, which is in dire straits with zero business because of the lockdown, has been keeping its fingers crossed.