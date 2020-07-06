No decision on shutting down tourist sites yet again: DC

Even as tourist sites in Mysuru have attracted poor footfall since their reopening, suggestions have come in for their closure once again in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases for the past few days.

This was admitted by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar who cited the suggestions he had been receiving, on the lines of Chamarajanagar where places of tourist importance had been closed after the district reported spike in COVID-19 cases.

“No decision has been on their closure. The destinations reopened after only unlocking took off, easing restrictions on public movement. A decision will be taken after a discussion with the stakeholders,” he told reporters here on Monday.

Govt. offices

In reply to questions on more government officers and staff testing positive and suggestions for shutting offices to stop the infection, Mr. Sankar said it was difficult to close offices, particularly those related to revenue, with agricultural activities gaining momentum and farmers taking crop loans. The solution would be for the public to avoid visiting government offices unless it was unavoidable.

Home isolation

Mr. Sankar said home isolation for COVID-19 patients, based on the severity of cases, will be enforced in the district on the lines of Bengaluru, in the next few days. “The guidelines have come and we are at it.”

He, however, said not all infected patients would be eligible for home isolation and the decision would be taken as per the government guidelines.