No decision on candidature for Channapatna bypoll without consent of local JD(S) workers: Kumaraswamy

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said that no decision can be taken on the NDA candidate for Channapatna bypoll without discussions with the local Janata Dal (Secular) workers and voters.

He was responding to a question on BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar’s statement that he is set to be the NDA candidate and only Mr. Kumaraswamy’s consent was awaited. Mr. Kumaraswamy clarified that there had been no discussion so far either with the BJP high command or within his own party.

“Of the three seats that will go to bypolls, one is held by the Congress and the other by the BJP. But the JD(S) holds the Channapatna seat. I have won twice from here and I cannot take any decision without the consent of workers and voters who have toiled for my victory,” he said.

Building party

Mr. Kumaraswamy further said that a decision had been taken at the party meeting on Saturday to start a membership drive across districts to build the JD(S) as a cadre-based party.

He said that there was a lengthy discussion on restructuring of the party organisation and a decision was taken to hold elections to all party posts, including that of the party president. “The party MLAs have given me the responsibility to select the new leader for the floor of the Assembly. After consultations with the JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda, the legislature party leader will be announced,” he said.

He further said that the leaders at the meeting had said that his son and party’s youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy should involve more actively in organising the party.

Series of scams

Going hammer and tongs on the ruling Congress, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the Congress, which had held a series of campaigns on alleged corruption in the previous BJP government, was now mired in a series of controversies. He also said that more skeletons will tumble out of the cupboard in the ongoing MUDA controversy. He further accused Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh of attempting to hush up the case.