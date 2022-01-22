‘No decision in a hurry to hike power, water tariffs, milk price’

Bengaluru

22 January 2022 20:49 IST

Chief Minister says proposals will be examined in all aspects

While government utility agencies have sought revision of water and electricity tariff and milk price amid the third wave of the pandemic, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the Government would not take a decision in a hurry and burden the common people.

“We will not take any decision in a hurry over the proposal for increasing the price of milk and raising the tariff of power and water,” Mr. Bommai replied to a question. He told reporters that the proposals would be examined in all aspects.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom),Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB),and Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) have submitted proposals to hike prices of water, power, and milk, respectively, to the Government in the last few days.

The KMF has been seeking an increase in the retail price of milk on the grounds that it has not been increased in the last two years.Bescom has sought to hike power tariff by ₹1.58 per unit. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission is expected to hold hearings in various parts of the State based on the petition and pronounce the final tariff order by April or May.

The BWSSB too had been contemplating to increase water tariff, sources said.

On curfew relaxation

On the issue of curfew relaxation, Mr. Bommai said though the number of cases was high in the third wave of the pandemic, the severitywas less. Medication was available for treatment, the recovery rate too was high, he said justifying the lifting of weekend lockdown.

“We have taken a decisionon lifting weekend lockdown with the intention to avoid inconvenience to the common man and the working class with the objective of ensuring that lives too are saved and life too goes on,” Mr. Bommai said.