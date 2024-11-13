No dearth of funds for development works: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said there is no dearth of funds for the development works as the State’s financial position is stable. Karnataka’s Budget size is ₹3.71 lakh crore and a sum of ₹58,000 crore was being spent for the implementation of five guarantee schemes. The remaining funds are being utilised for development works, explained Mr. Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio and presented 14 Budgets in his political career spanning 40 years.

Speaking after laying the foundation stones for various development works costing ₹470.84 crore in T. Narsipur Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said ₹1.21 lakh crore was spent on the development works in the State.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he became the Minister for the first time in 1984. “It has been almost 40 years after becoming the Minister. I have become the Chief Minister two times and fulfilled 158 promises out of 165 made during the elections in 2013.”

Elaborating on the benefits reaching the beneficiaries of the guarantee schemes, the Chief Minister said 1.22 lakh women were receiving ₹2,000 a month while 1.61 lakh families have benefitted from the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Mysuru district. Including the benefits given under the Anna Bhagya scheme and Yuva Nidhi scheme besides the Shakti scheme, each family was getting a benefit of ₹50,000- ₹60,000 annually, he explained.

In his address, Minister in charge of Mysuru district and T. Narsipur MLA H.C. Mahadevappa said his political journey began in the year 1985 in the constituency and expressed happiness to have worked with a leader like Mr. Siddaramaiah. “I thank the people of T. Narsipur for giving me this opportunity and I will always be indebted to the people of T. Narsipur. I will be repaying the debt by developing the constituency and working for the welfare of the people.”

Stating that he has carried out various development works in the constituency during his political career, Dr. Mahadevappa, who is the Minister for Social Welfare, said 13,000 houses had been constructed in the constituency. Mr. Siddaramaiah has ensured social justice by presenting a Budget for 14 times, he opined.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K.V.enkatesh said the Congress government has completed one year and five months. During this period, a lot of development works have been carried out along with the implementation of guarantee schemes. “The proof for my claim is the works for which the foundation stone was laid in the constituency.”

The Minister said Mr. Siddaramaiah was working for the welfare of backward classes, the poor, and the farmers. He has given funds for development works in the State.

Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose said 211 development works have been launched in the constituency. About 78,000 women had benefited from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in T. Narsipur constituency.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, MLC, described the Congress government as the government that fulfils what it promises, by stating it fulfilled 158 promises out of 168 made in 2013 and all five guarantees have been implemented as promised in the 2023 elections. Within 10 months, all schemes have been implemented.

Even after launching five guarantees, the State’s financial position is stable. The State’s GDP is higher than the country’s and the government has prioritised development works, the MLC added.