No deadline fixed for updating E KYC to avail cooking gas subsidy, Food Department clarifies

December 31, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has clarified that no deadline has been fixed for cooking gas consumers to update their E KYC details to avail cooking gas subsidy.

In a statement here, the Joint Director of Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Mysuru, the Central government or Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) companies in the country had neither fixed a deadline for completing the E KYC or electronically verifying the authenticity of the customer nor stipulated any fee to be paid for the purpose.

The E KYC procedure is free and a continuing procedure. LPG customers, who had availed a cooking gas connection under Prime Minister’s Ujwala Yojane and those availing subsidy from the Government should be completing the procedure on a priority basis, the statement issued by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department in Mysuru pointed out.

The clarification comes after long queues were witnessed outside agencies of LPG suppliers in the city by anxious customers over rumours that subsidy will be stopped and commercial rates will be collected from consumers failing to comply with the E KYC procedure by December 31.

There was also confusion among the public over the rumours in certain circles that LPG connection will be scrapped and a fee had to be paid to the LPG agencies for completing the E KYC procedure. Hence, the clarification from the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Mysuru.

