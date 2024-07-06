No date fixed for trial blast near KRS, says Minister

Minister for Agriculture C. Cheluvarayaswamy who is also in charge of Mandya district, assured the farmers that the government has not fixed any date for conducting trial blasts near Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam.

He was interacting with farmers in Mandya who had raised concern over the safety of conducting a trial blast near the KRS dam. The next hearing in the High Court of Karnataka on the subject is slated for July 15 until which no trial blasts will be held, the said the Minister.

The High Court of Karnataka had banned quarrying and mining in a radius of 20 km around the KRS following which the licensed mining and quarry owners filed a petition questioning the court’s ruling. The government assured the High Court to conduct a trial blast to ascertain the impact of mining and quarrying on the dam.

The Minister said the government would accord the highest priority for the safety of the dam and any decision pertaining to the trial blast would take into account all issues raised by the farmers. Even the slightest danger to the dam would be factored in the final decision, he added.

The farmers have been agitating against trial blasts and want a blanket ban on any type of mining and quarrying in a radius of 20 km from the dam. “The protests have intensified since last week and not only was the Government aware of it but has not fixed any date for the trial blast,” said Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy.

The government would take a final decision and explain its stance before the court after taking the views of the technical and legal experts. “The local farmers have expressed their opposition to the trial blasts and their concerns would be discussed with Dam Safety Committee members and based on all the inputs a submission will be made before the High Court,” the Minister added.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy also announced that the issue pertaining to the trial blast would be discussed with the Chief Minister. The date would be announced in due course and the Bengaluru, the Minister said.

In the event there is no consensus among the technical experts and members of the dam safety committee, the government will plead for additional time from the court, according to Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy.

Kempe Gowda, leader of the local farmers, said that conservation and protection of the dam was the responsibility of every individual and the government should issue a notification banning quarrying and mining in a radius of 20 km around the dam.

Another farmer Prasanna Gowda said that the KRS and the Cauvery were the lifeline for lakhs of people downstream and hence there should be a ban on mining not only around KRS but at all dams in the State. Srirangapatana MLA Bandisidde Gowda, Mandya MLA P. Ravikuar, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CCEP Sheikh Tanvir Asif, CNNL MD Mahesh and others were present.

