No Damocles’ sword hanging over disqualified MLAs

The Election Commission’s submission to the Supreme Court on deferring bypolls has brought relief, though temporarily, to the disqualified legislators even though their original petition questioning the Speaker’s decision to disqualify them from the rest of the term will continue to be heard.

With September 30 slotted as the last date for filing nominations, the disqualified legislators were on tenterhooks though the BJP had made alternative plans to field their kin or anyone they chose to support in the bypolls.

The development, political observers feel, would provide relief to both the disqualified MLAs as well as the government. “The legislators can now fight their disqualification without being anxious over the byelections. However, their joining the Cabinet could also get postponed. For the government, the immediate pressure to take them into the Cabinet will be lifted,” said an observer.

Welcoming the developments in the apex court, disqualified Congress legislator for Hirekerur, B.C. Patil, said they were happy with the developments. He exuded confidence in getting justice from the court when the arguments conclude.

Disqualified Congress legislator from Rajarajeshwarinagar, Munirathna, expressing happiness over the developments, said they were confident of getting a just verdict since the court felt more arguments on the disqualification plea were necessary.

A Janata Dal (Secular) disqualified legislator said it was a victory for them as their petition in the court to prevent the bypolls has been justified.

“We hope that the court’s order on our disqualification petition will also bring us relief,” he said.