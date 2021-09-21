‘No cut-off marks set for admission to Engineering’

Bengaluru

21 September 2021 00:55 IST

Department was thinking of introducing it earlier

No cut-off marks have been set for those seeking admission to Engineering courses, said Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Monday.

Earlier, the department was thinking of introducing minimum marks as an eligibility criteria for students as the candidates had not written the second year PU examinations this year. However, they have now decided against it.

Dr. Narayan, at a press conference, said out of 1,93,447 candidates who appeared for the examination, 1,83,231 have become eligible for seeking admission into Engineering courses based on merit.

In other streams, 1,52,518 candidates for BSc Agriculture, 1,52,760 for Veterinary Science, 1,55,910 for Naturopathy and Yoga, and 1,86,638 for Pharmacy courses have become eligible to get admission into these courses.

Out of the top 10 ranks in Engineering, all, barring the first rank-holder, are from Bengaluru. The number of students who have scored more than 55 out of 60 in physics is 27, while it is 217 in chemistry, 199 in mathematics, and 5,235 in biology.

Grace marks of three each in physics and mathematics have been given, the Minister added.

The Higher Education Department said out of a total of around 1.09 lakh seats available for engineering in the State, around 54,000 are available under the government quota. Last year, 34,000 seats were filled in the government quota, he said. “We have decided to give all the eligible students an option to choose seats as we have enough engineering seats available and as the seat allotment will be according to the ranks and only those who are eligible will get seats,” Dr. Narayan said.

This year, the number of candidates, who are eligible to get admission for engineering courses has increased by 30,000 . In 2020, 1,53,470 were eligible for engineering admissions, which has now increased to 1,83,231.