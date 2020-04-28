No cut in April salary for government employees

Though major revenue generating departments are not mobilising much income to the State during the 40-day lockdown, the government has decided on giving April salary in full to its nearly six lakh employees.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday chaired a meeting with senior officials of the Finance Department to find ways and means for generating revenue to the State exchequer to pay April salaries. However, the department has decided to freeze the DA at existing levels for the current financial year. The government’s tax revenues have plummeted because of lockdown, while expenses have shot up owing to the support provided to the vulnerable groups.

“Salary shall be drawn only for April 2020 – from the amount made available to departments. Treasuries shall ensure that no arrears of salaries shall be drawn without prior concurrence of Finance Department,” said an order issued by Ekroop Caur, Secretary, Finance Department, on Tuesday.

It said administrative expenditure, building and transport expenses should be utilised on most essential items required to run the offices. However, the government banned spending money on purchase of vehicles, furniture, major repairs of buildings/construction. Further, the order said administrative departments should within a week communicate a list of schemes, if necessary, to the department, which need to be implemented in public interest.