No curfew in Mangaluru during daytime on Sunday: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said here on Saturday that curfew in Mangaluru will be relaxed during the daytime on Sunday. It will be re-imposed again on Sunday night. Curfew will be lifted from Monday morning onwards.

He told presspersons that the curfew will be relaxed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and it will be reimposed again on Saturday night. However the prohibitory orders will continue for some days.

Speaking after reviewing the law and order situation in the city he said that an inquiry will be conducted into the violent incidents, police lathicharge, lobbing teargas shells, firing, allegations on police barging into a hospital and other aspects. He did not reveal the mode of inquiry and said that no time frame could be fixed on completing it.

The Chief Minister said that the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada will take a call on providing compensation to the families of two persons who died in the violent incidents. The compensation will be given as per law.

He said that he held discussions with leaders from the minority community on Saturday.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the president of the Karnataka unit of BJP and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Udupi-Chikmagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, and senior police officials were present.