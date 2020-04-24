No curbs on farmers’ movements: Minister

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy has said agriculture activities would be allowed in the district and those farmers reaching to their farms in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru district would face no restrictions.

Speaking to presspersons after holding a meeting with officers, here on Friday, the Minister said many people in the border areas have their farms in the neighbouring taluks or districts. Many in Belur have their farms in Chikkamagaluru; similarly, those in Chikkamagaluru have their farms in Belur or Sakleshpur. “The local police would allow them to commute as there will be no restriction on agriculture or horticulture activities during the lockdown”, he said.

The meeting also decided to allow inter-district movement of plantation workers with certain conditions. The planters could bring the workers from a neighbouring district taking all precautionary measures and ensure they are provided with shelter within the estate and not allowed to mingle with the public, the Minister said.

The industries outside the city limits would be allowed to function. Electricians, plumbers and other skilled workers could take up their work. The owners of hardware shops would not be allowed to open their shops throughout the day; however, they could sell the items based on the indent they get. “Those engaged in construction work can purchase cement, steel or any other item. However, the shopkeepers cannot keep their shops open throughout the day”, the Minister said.

MLAs K.M.Shivalinge Gowda and Preetham Gowda and senior officers of the district attended the meeting.