No COVID-19 outbreak in State: Minister

14 March 2020 21:37 IST

Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy has said that the government was taking all possible measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Speaking to presspersons after attending the KSLU convocation here on Saturday, he said that there are fewer number of positive cases reported in the State and the government would render all possible assistance to the public to safeguard them from this disease.

Over the KSLU holding its annual convocation despite a government ban on public programmes, he said the convocation could not be postponed as many students had already come to the city. It was held after taking consent of the government, he added.

Basavaraj Horatti, MLC, said that one person in Kalaburagi who had a travel history had died. But there is no outbreak in the State. It is a good move of the government to declare holiday for schools. Apart from this, all other precautionary measures should be taken, he said.