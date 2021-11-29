No COVID-19 lockdown proposal yet: Karnataka CM

Asked people not to panic about ‘Omicron’ but duly follow all COVID-19 protocol

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified that there is no proposal before the Karnataka Government impose a lockdown now. He further clarified that authorities had been told to keep vigil over schools and colleges, but not to close them.

Speaking to mediapersons in Davangere on November 29, Mr. Bommai asked people not to panic over the new COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’ and duly follow all COVID-19 protocol.

He said that the government would be maintaining a strict vigil over the people visiting India from countries where the new variant was found, and contact tracing is being carried out without fail.

“This apart, we are conducting tests at airport compulsorily. Only those with COVID-19-negative report are being allowed to enter Bengaluru. In addition, officials have been told to allow only those students from Kerala who have COVID-19-negative report, and they should be compulsorily tested again on the seventh day,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the State Government is in continuous touch with experts and the Union Government for updates on COVID-19 and the latest precautionary measures.

He said that as a person from South Africa had various symptoms, his swab sample had been sent for genome sequencing to ICMR.

Regarding booster dose, the Chief Minister said the Union Government has not given any direction in this regard.