No COVID-19 cases reported in Dharwad: DC

DHARWAD

04 March 2020 19:03 IST

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in the district. Hence, the public should not heed the rumours and get worried, said Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa.

Chairing an inter-departmental coordination committee meeting here on Wednesday, Ms. Deepa said that necessary steps have been taken to handle the situation in case there are COVID-19 cases in the district. A 10-bed ward has been set up at KIMS in Hubballi and a five-bed ward at the district civil hospital here. Doctors, nurses and other staff members have been provided with necessary equipment.

“This apart, extensive awareness programmes too have been conducted. The public need not heed rumours especially on social media. Details can be had from the the health helpline 104,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, district surgeon Shivakumr Mankar said that following guidelines from the government, an isolation ward has been set up 200 metres away from the OPD and IPD sections.

“There is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and necessary arrangements have been made to provide supportive treatment and this ward can handle 10-15 cases,” he said.

Besides, special personal protection kits have also been procured for the use of the doctors and the nurses attending the patients. This apart, sufficient quantity of N95 masks for the use of doctors, nurses and the infested persons too have been procured.

The hospital has round-the-clock laboratory, ambulance, blood bank, three bed ICU, two ventilators and other facilities and it is prepared to handle the emergency condition, Dr. Mankar added.