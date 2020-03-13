No COVID-19 cases in Mysuru; 69 under home quarantine

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and officials releasing COVID-19 awareness posters in Mysuru on Friday.

MYSURU

13 March 2020 21:40 IST

Two samples test negative; one person isolated as precaution

As many as 69 people have been placed under home quarantine in Mysuru and about 37 people have completed the 28-day mandatory observation as a precautionary measure over the COVID-19 scare. So far, one person has been admitted to the isolation ward here and is being constantly monitored by a medical team. About 70 people have been placed under active monitoring.

Giving details on the situation, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who held a high-level meeting with officials from all departments on Friday, said of three samples collected, two had tested negative. No confirmed case had been detected in Mysuru, he clarified. Results of samples from two suspected patients from Kodagu are awaited.

According to Mr. Sankar, the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases and the COVID-19 Regulations had been notified. There is no need to panic as Mysuru district administration is prepared to face any immediate emergency, he said.

Acting on directions from the government, six teams had been set up for surveillance and control of the virus. The teams will also look into contact tracing in case of suspected and confirmed cases. Other than the Health Department staff, officers and staff from other departments can also be assigned for duties. It’s a punishable offence if they refuse, he added.

Mr. Sankar said doctors, nursing and paramedical staff would be trained on handling cases and spreading awareness. Each designated team had been assigned tasks, including ensuring availability of necessary aid such as masks, gloves, protective gear, besides facilities like ventilators at the isolation wards. Other than the healthcare staff, nobody would be allowed to access the isolation wards and quarantine facility.

Mr. Sankar said those who had returned from COVID-19 affected countries in the last two weeks or had come in contact with person with COVID-19 disease or their kin, should self-quarantine at home for 14 days despite not having any symptoms.

People testing positive for COVID-19 even though he or she was not suffering from any symptoms needed to be isolated and treated as per protocols, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner advised people to self-declare if they had returned from affected countries. He clarified that the testing of samples at MMCRI would be done only as per ICMR guidelines.

No incidents of bird flu

Mr. Sankar said no bird flu incidents had been detected in Mysuru.

None of the samples tested positive for H5N8.

“We are in touch with Kozhikode district administration and the Kerala Health Department in the wake of the outbreak in Kozhikode. All precautions had been taken at the check-post at Bavali and all vehicles supplying poultry would be disinfected on their return from Kerala,” he replied.