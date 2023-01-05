ADVERTISEMENT

‘No convention to name NH’ 

January 05, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - RAMANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

There is no convention to name highways though requisitions have come from MPs, said .Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, at Ramanagaram on Thursday.

His response was sought on the demand for naming the Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway as Cauvery Expressway by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha while former CM S.M.Krishna wanted it to be named after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Mr. Gadkari said he would discuss the issue with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and will refer the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US