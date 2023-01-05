HamberMenu
‘No convention to name NH’ 

January 05, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - RAMANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

There is no convention to name highways though requisitions have come from MPs, said .Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, at Ramanagaram on Thursday.

His response was sought on the demand for naming the Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway as Cauvery Expressway by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha while former CM S.M.Krishna wanted it to be named after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Mr. Gadkari said he would discuss the issue with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and will refer the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

