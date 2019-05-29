No consensus yet on Cabinet reshuffle

Leaders of the Congress and JD(S), who held a series of meetings with Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday, did not arrive at a consensus on the proposal to expand or reshuffle the Cabinet. The issue may now be placed before the Congress high command.

The leaders have been discussing Cabinet rejig as an option to quell dissidence and stop MLAs from switching over to the BJP. Coordination Committee Chief Siddaramaiah, speaking after the Congress Legislature Party meet, claimed that the issue was not discussed.

On Wednesday morning, Mr. Venugopal met Mr. Kumaraswamy, Mr. Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, and KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao at Kumara Krupa Guest House, and discussed various options in a attempt to placate MLAs who have been approached by the BJP with offers of ministerial berths.

It is learnt that differences cropped up between coalition partners on the issue. While Mr. Kumaraswamy was in favour of a Cabinet reshuffle, Mr. Siddaramaiah wanted only an expansion by filling three vacancies. The Congress leaders, it is said, will approach the party high command for the final word, though the high command itself in disarray after Rahul Gandhi’s plans to step down from the party chief’s post.

Though there are three vacant Cabinet berths, nearly a dozen Congress MLAs are aspirants. Moreover, some MLAs have rejected the offer of posts of chairman to various government boards.

Meanwhile, Ministers U.T. Khader and Zameer Ahmed met Mr. Venugopal and reportedly expressed their willingness to give up the Cabinet posts in order to allow aspirants to become Ministers. D.K. Shivakumar held a separate meeting with Mr. Venugopal. The leaders also summoned D.S. Hulageri, Lingsugur MLA, and Basavanagouda Daddal, Raichur Rural MLA, and told them not to switch sides.

Jarkiholi meets Independent MLAs

It is learnt that Congress rebel camp leader and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi held meetings with Independent MLAs R. Shanker (Ranebennur) and H. Nagesh (Mulbagal). The Athani MLA and close aide of Mr. Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumtahalli, too attended the meeting, according to sources in the Congress. However, Mr. Kumtahalli was at the Congress Legislature Party meeting as well.

Demand to expel K.N. Rajanna

The Tumakuru District Congress Committee has demanded the expulsion of former Congress MLA K.N. Rajanna from the party for his alleged anti-party activities during the parliamentary elections. KPCC spokesperson Muralidhara Halappa said the coalition candidate H.D. Deve Gowda was defeated by the BJP in Tumakuru constituency owing to the alleged anti-party activities of Mr. Rajanna and demanded stern action against him.

Pro-Rahul demonstration held

A large number of party workers and KPCC office-bearers staged a protest in front of the party office here on Wednesday demanding continuation of Rahul Gandhi as the president of AICC. They alleged that the BJP rule at the Centre would not continue for many years and Mr. Gandhi was the only capable leader to lead the Congress.