No connection between murders: Railway police

March 15, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Byappanahalli police have unearthed more information about in the murder case of a woman whose body was packed in a blue plastic drum and abandoned at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Byappanahalli on Sunday evening. Investigation established that there was no link between the accused and the two similar cases reported previously, sources said.

This was the third case of the body of unidentified woman being found in a city railway station in three months, triggering speculation about whether all three cases were linked.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the assailants through the CCTV footage and detained them for questioning. Based on their information, the police identified the deceased as Soumyalatha. The police are further investigating to find out the involvement of others in the case.

On Sunday evening, officials of the Railway Protection Force who were on rounds found the abandoned drum outside the entrance of the station. After watching the drum closely they went and opened the lid to find a highly decomposed body of a woman stuffed inside.

