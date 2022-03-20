No-confidence motion against Raichur CMC Chairman passed

Vice Chairperson Narasamma Madigeri, who chaired during the special meeting, has taken charge as in-charge Chairman of CMC and she will be in the post till the next chairman is elected

The no-confidence motion that was moved against E. Vinay Kumar, Chairman of Raichur City Municipal Council, (CMC) was successful and the curtain fell on tussle between him and other members on Saturday. He was elected as Chairman of CMC with the support of independent members in December 2020.

The CMC has 35 members and of them, 11 are from Congress, 12 members from BJP, three members from JD(s) and nine others. Cutting across the party line, total 32 members went against Mr. Vinay Kumar and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Raichur and requested to conduct a special meeting for no confidence motion. Therefore, the Commissioner of CMC conducted the meeting where 31 members were present and all voted against Mr. Vinay Kumar and as a result, no confidence motion was successful. Four members including Mr. Vinay Kumar remained absent.

Soon after this development, Vice-Chairperson Narasamma Madigeri, who chaired during the special meeting, has taken charge as in-charge Chairman of CMC and she will be in the post till the next chairman is elected.

“Mr. Vinay Kumar has failed to tender good governance and attend to public grievances despite having chairmanship power. He never took all members into confidence to take development works in the city. Therefore, all 32 members decided to unseat Mr. Vinay Kumar and we succeeded in the no-confidence motion,” Shashi Raj, a member, reacted to the development.

“We have forwarded the proceedings of no-confidence motion to Deputy Commissioner and will take further decision shortly,” said K Muniswamy, Commissioner of CMC.

While responding to the media, Mr. Vinay Kumar said that he will soon tender resignation to his chairmanship and contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.