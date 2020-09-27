No-confidence motion defeated by voice vote

Congress did not press for division of votes

The no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition Congress in the Legislative Assembly against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday was defeated by a voice vote.

The Congress did not press for division of votes.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, who moved the motion, said the House did not have confidesnce in Mr. Yediyurappa, while accusing him of protecting corrupt officials.

Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed that even the ruling BJP members were upset over the handling of COVID-19, alleged corruption in the government, and slackening of development works.

He maintained that the BJP government did not have people’s mandate. Describing Mr. Yediyurappa as the architect of “Operation Kamala”, he said the BJP came to power only through such an immoral method.

Speaking on the motion, Congress leader and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said no one in the State, including farmers, youth, women, students, parents, labourers, medical staff, and patients, had trust in the government. He wondered why the Chief Minister was yet to take a delegation of MPs, let alone an all-party delegation, to the Centre to seek assistance for handling floods and COVID-19.

Countering this, Mr. Yediyurappa wondered if it was possible for the BJP to win 25 of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State if the people were not with it.