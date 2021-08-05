No compromise on Mekedatu project, says Karnataka CM

Bommai says project will provide drinking water to residents of Bengaluru and surrounding districts

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reiterated that there is no compromise on implementing the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir, a drinking water project, in the Cauvery basin of Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the Mekedatu project for political gain. The project was proposed by the Karnataka government for providing drinking water to residents of Bengaluru and surrounding districts, power generation and not for increasing irrigation area, Mr. Bommai told mediapersons on August 5.

Tamil Nadu has passed a resolution urging the Union government not to accord permission to Karnataka for Mekedatu dam in the Cauvery basin.

Mr. Bommai, who earlier served as Water Resources Minister, said Karnataka government had submitted a memorandum to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and the Centre had assured granting all clearances for the Mekedatu project.

“I am hopeful of the Centre clearing the Detailed Project Report. After obtaining all clearances, work on the project will start. There is no compromise. If anybody is protesting, we are not concerned and we are not taking it seriously,” the Chief Minister said.

A few days ago, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired an all-party meeting at Chennai, which passed a resolution saying no construction must be undertaken at Mekedatu without permission of the downstream States as per the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, a former IAS officer who has served in Karnataka for many years, has opposed the project.

The Karnataka government insisted that the Centre had no reason to stall the project since drinking water was a major component. Opposition Congress in Karnataka has supported implementation of the project.