No complete bar in law to transfer person appointed in Hyderabad-Karnataka region cadre to posts outside the region in public interest: Karnataka High Court

There is no complete bar in law to transfer a person, appointed against the local cadre quota in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, from being posted outside the region in public interest, said the High Court of Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court pointed out that Clause 5(2)(b) of the Karnataka Public Employment (Reservation in Appointment for Hyderabad-Karnataka Region) Order, 2013, specifically provides that “nothing shall prevent the State government from making provision for the transfer (or deputation) of a person from one local cadre to another cadre where no qualified or suitable person is available in the latter cadre or where such transfer is otherwise considered necessary in the public interest.”

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice Anant Ramanth Hegde passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by S. Nandeesha, a sub-registrar.

ADVERTISEMENT

What petitioner said

The petitioner had questioned an order passed by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal in favour of N. Srikanth, also a sub-registrar, who was initially appointed in the Hyderabad-Karnataka Region cadre, by setting aside his transfer from Mysuru and appointing the petitioner to his place.

The tribunal had held that Mr. Srikanth’s transfer was premature as it was contrary to fixed tenure guidelines sans recording reasons besides rejecting petitioner’s claim that latter could not have been posted outside Hyderabad-Karnataka Region for the first 10 years of his service.

While upholding the Tribunal’s order, the Bench said that “Clause 5(2)(d) of the 2013 order also provides that the Governor may ensure that the persons borne on the local cadre at gazetted levels are not discriminated against in being posted anywhere in Karnataka.”

After analysing Article 371-J of the Constitution, and the Government Order issued under this provision and the transfer guidelines and circulars governing the Hyderabad-Karnataka Region, the Bench made it clear that posting outside Hyderabad-Karnataka region in the present case would be one “issued in administrative exigencies and in public interest.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.