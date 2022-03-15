No clues about motorists who caused death of AC

Home Minister Araga Jnanedra on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that the police have not been able to secure clues about motorists who caused the death of Assistant Commissioner G.V. Prasanna of Chitradurga in May 2021. Prasanna succumbed after he was hit by a two-wheeler while he was on a morning walk.

In reply to a question by Raghumurthy T. (Congress) of Challakere constituency, Mr. Jnanendra said five teams led by Deputy Superintendent of Police investigated the case of accident and death. More than 60 police probed the case but were not able to identify the motorists who hit Prasanna during his morning walk. CCTV cameras too were not able to catch the accident. The police have been making efforts to trace the culprits, the Minister said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah held the police accountable for their failure to trace those responsible for the accident and death of the official.