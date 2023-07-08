No cloud seeding as of now: Krishna Byre Gowda

July 08, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said that there is no proposal on taking up cloud seeding as of now as many regions in the State are receiving rain.

He was speaking to presspersons on Saturday after consoling the family members of Satish Naik and Ullas Gawdi who drowned in inundated fields at Betkuli in Kumta taluk of Uttara Kannada district. The Minister handed over a compensation cheque for ₹5 lakh each to the bereaved families.

The Minister, however, said they would wait till July 15 to assess the rain situation as still some districts were facing rainfall deficit. And subsequently, a decision on cloud seeding would be taken as per the Union government’s guidelines. The Meteorology Department had predicted good rainfall in July, he said.

₹5 lakh to 21 families

Mr. Gowda said the State government would be giving compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of 21 people who had lost their lives in rain-related incidents so far this year.

“Already, rehabilitation centres have been set up wherever necessary and the government is quickly responding to provide relief to the rain-affected families and regions. Four battalions of the NDRF and six battalions of the SDRF have been kept ready for disaster management,” he said.

To a query, the Minister said he had received information on artificial flooding because of the unscientific execution of works related to national highways in the coastal regions of Uttara Kannada. This issue would be taken up with the national highway authorities at the State level by holding a high-level meeting. Solutions would be found to prevent landslips, he said.

