No classes but varsity exams as scheduled: Registrar

08 February 2022 22:32 IST

Three-day holiday for UG and PG colleges under University of Mysore

The University of Mysore on Tuesday said the examinations arranged in the next three days will go on as scheduled but the Manasagangotri campus will remain shut for three days from Wednesday with the government declaring a holiday for high schools and colleges as a precautionary measure to prevent further escalation of the row over students wearing hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms.

Registrar Shivappa told The Hindu, “Whatever examinations that were scheduled on February 9, 10 and 11, will go on as usual but there won’t be any classes on those days as all the UG and PG colleges under the university and departments will remain closed. But, the respective staff of the colleges and departments will report for duty.”

In an order issued on Tuesday evening, following an order from the government on the declaration of a holiday for high schools and colleges in the State, the University said the holiday has been declared for all colleges, including government, aided, and unaided, institutions, diploma and PG centers, coming under its jurisdiction.