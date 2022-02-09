No clarity on expansion as CM fails to meet Nadda

Party chief will call me in two days: CM

Anxiety among ministerial aspirants continues as they have to wait for some more days to get clarity on the issue of Cabinet expansion.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Delhi, could not meet party national president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday as Mr. Nadda had to visit Goa for poll campaign. Mr. Bommai had sought appointment to discuss various issues related to ministerial expansion.

“I could not physically meet Mr. Nadda. We spoke over telephone and he said he would call me in about two days,” Mr. Bommai told reporters in New Delhi. He said Mr. Nadda had told him that he would give clarity on the issue.

When asked if he was in favour of ministerial expansion or reshuffle, the Chief Minister only said that everything would depend on the outcome of discussion with Mr. Nadda. Mr. Bommai, who earlier held consultations with Union Home Minister and key strategist Amit Shah, said he had advised him to hold consultations with Mr. Nadda.

Several ministerial aspirants, including M.P. Renukacharya and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, have been publicly demanding that there should be early expansion so that newcomers get sufficient time to prove their mettle. A large number of senior legislators too are throwing their hats in the ring by publicly declaring their aspirants to get ministerial berths.

Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School

Mr. Bommai on Tuesday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and requested him to affiliate the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School, constructed by the State Government for ₹189 crore, to Sainik School Society under the Ministry of Defence.

A committeecomprising officers from the Sainik School Society and the Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi district, who is the head of the committee, has already visited the school for an assessment.

Measures have been taken to ensure that the school complies with all the parameters fixed by the Sainik School Society, the Chief Minister said.