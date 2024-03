March 25, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - HUBBALLI

There will be no Chigari bus service between Hubballi and Dharwad on account of Holi festival in Dharwad on Tuesday and on account of Rangapanchami in Hubballi on Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Divisional Controller of NWKRTC has said in a release.

On both these days, BRTS smart card holders will be allowed to travel on non-BRTS buses of NWKRTC, the release added.