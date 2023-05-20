No chaos in banks

May 20, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The withdrawal of ₹2000 currency notes has not resulted in lengthy queues in banks by customers desperate to exchange their money as witnessed during demonetisation in 2016.

In the banks across the city or the region there was no chaos and situation was normal, said Balakrishna who is a member of Mysuru District Bank Employees Union.

‘’There were a few inquiries about the validity of the notes and it was explained to them’’, he added and pointed out that people were even using cash depositing machine to dispose of the notes’’ he added. None of the branches are reporting the kind of chaos witnessed in 2016, said Anil, an employee of Bank of India.

Meanwhile on social media sites a few entrepreneurs dealing with properties providing living and working spaces in Mysuru have issued advertisements inviting people to ‘’spend your ₹2,000 notes’’ by staying with them. The lure is the acceptance of ₹2,000 notes as a form of payment. Whether there are enough people to bite the bait remains to be seen.