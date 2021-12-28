‘No change of leadership in State’

belagavi

28 December 2021 01:24 IST

CM is doing wonderful work: Arun Singh

Arun Singh, BJP national general secretary in charge of party affairs in Karnataka, has ruled out a change in leadership in the State.

“There will be no change of Chief Minister. Basavaraj Bommai is doing wonderful work. The question of change in leadership is hypothetical and imaginary,” he said.

He was speaking to journalists in Hubballi where he will attend a executive committee meeting on December 28.

“The next elections will be held under the leadership of Mr. Bommai. The BJP will win 150 seats in the next elections. We will benefit from the infighting among leaders. There is a big fight between Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar in the Congress. Their followers are going around saying their leader will become the next Chief Minister. They will all be disappointed,” he said.

“The Congress in New Delhi is weak. Rahul Gandhi makes statements that are immensely beneficial to us nor has Priyanka Gandhi any charisma to help her party win the polls,” Mr. Singh said.

He defended the BJP government in the State as being honest and pro-people.

“Mr. Bommai is very honest. No one can make an allegation of misappropriation of even one rupee against him. If there are problems at the lower levels, it will be looked into,” he said.

He maintained that the allegations of 40% commission in government contracts, made by the association of contractors, were false and baseless.

To queries on statements by Ministers K.S. Eshwarappa and Murugesh Nirani about a change in leadership, he said the statements were not properly reported by the media.

“They were twisted when they were reported. I have spoken to the two leaders and they have told me that they had not said so. They had said something else, but they were not properly reported by the media,” he said.

At a recent function in Bilagi, Mr. Nirani’s hometown, Mr. Eshwarappa had said that Mr. Nirani would become the Chief Minister one day. He had however clarified that he was not suggesting that Mr. Bommai would vacate his seat. A few days later, Mr. Nirani shared the dais with the CM, at a function in Shiggaon. Mr. Nirani announced that Mr. Bommai would become a Union Minister in the future. He too said later that he did not mean that the CM would be changed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP State core committee and the executive committee will be held in Hubballi on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The BJP has been holding its executive committee meeting once in two months regularly for discussing the party’s strategies ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. On the question of a Cabinet reshuffle, Mr Bommai said issues related to leadership change and Cabinet reshuffle were creations of the media. There was no need to inform the media of internal affairs of the party and the party’s high command has been observing all developments, he said.