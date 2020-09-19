‘No change of guard in State’

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s ministerial colleagues S. Suresh Kumar and S.T. Somashekhar on Friday refuted speculation on a possible change of guard in the State.
Mr. Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, told reporters here that there was no truth in the reports on the replacement of Mr. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister.
“Mr. Yediyurappa will complete the entire term as Chief Minister,” he said.
Though reports of a change of guard keep cropping up every now and then, there was no truth in them, he said.
Echoing him, Mr. Somashekhar, Minister for Cooperation, said the speculation over replacement of the Chief Minister was restricted to the media. “The discussion on replacement of the Chief Minister was taking place only in the media. There is no such discussion in politics,” he said while clarifying that Mr. Yediyurappa would continue to be at the helm of affairs.
