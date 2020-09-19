Karnataka

‘No change of guard in State’

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s ministerial colleagues S. Suresh Kumar and S.T. Somashekhar on Friday refuted speculation on a possible change of guard in the State.

Mr. Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, told reporters here that there was no truth in the reports on the replacement of Mr. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister.

“Mr. Yediyurappa will complete the entire term as Chief Minister,” he said.

Though reports of a change of guard keep cropping up every now and then, there was no truth in them, he said.

Echoing him, Mr. Somashekhar, Minister for Cooperation, said the speculation over replacement of the Chief Minister was restricted to the media. “The discussion on replacement of the Chief Minister was taking place only in the media. There is no such discussion in politics,” he said while clarifying that Mr. Yediyurappa would continue to be at the helm of affairs.

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2020 12:24:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/no-change-of-guard-in-state/article32644959.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story