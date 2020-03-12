No change in SSLC exam schedule

Amid rumours that SSLC examination will also be advanced, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has clarified that there will be no change in schedule.
Board director V. Sumangala said that the examination will be conducted between March 27 and pril 9. She asked students, parents and teachers not to pay heed to rumours but focus only on their examination preparation.
Rumours surfaced on social media platforms after people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru.
The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has advanced examinations for other classes, asking schools to declare early summer vacations.
