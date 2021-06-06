No change in leadership: Pralhad Joshi

Belagavi

06 June 2021 19:49 IST

The BJP has no plans of replacing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said in Hubballi.

“Mr. Yediyurappa is doing very well, despite his age. There will be no change in leadership in the State,” the Union Minister clarified, while talking to journalists at his house.

Reacting to Mr. Yediyurappa’s statement that he will step down if the party asked him to, Mr. Joshi said that the Chief Minister’s statement should not be wrongly construed.

“He has only said that he will obey the party’s instructions. He has not said that he will resign and go home,’’ Mr. Joshi said.