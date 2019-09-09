No change in health scheme: Sriramulu

The BJP government in the State, which was contemplating doing away with the Arogya Karnataka health scheme, has decided to drop the proposal following objection from various quarters.

Two days ago, Health Minister B. Sriramulu had made a statement in Molakalmuru that the government would do away with the State’s health scheme Arogya Karnataka from the co-branded Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme, and retain only the central scheme.

This would have meant that 54 lakh BPL families and 19 lakh APL families, who were covered under Arogya Karnataka since the scheme was co-branded and integrated with Ayushman Bharat last October, would be deprived of the healthcare benefit.

In a U-turn on Monday, Mr. Sriramulu told The Hindu, “I had said I would discuss the pros and cons of retaining only the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Following discussions with officials, I have realised that Arogya Karnataka is beneficial both for BPL and APL families. There will not be any change in the health scheme; it will continue in its existing form.”

Arogya Karnataka was rolled out in March last year in the State and was co-branded with Ayushman Bharat on October 30 after the State signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre.

Following this, the annual health cover (under Arogya Karnataka) of ₹1.5 lakh a year for a BPL family of five with additional assistance of ₹50,000 in some cases, has been enhanced to ₹5 lakh a year per family in the State.